Edinburgh weather: Mixed weekend before a 'chilly' start to Monday
The forecast is mixed for Edinburgh this weekend before a cold start to next week.
Met Office operational meteorologist, John Griffiths, said "moderate rain" will persist through Friday until Saturday morning but should clear by mid-day - and sunnier spells are predicted in the afternoon.
Read More
He said this temperature is about 3c below the seasonal average, adding: "It will feel a bit chilly.
"It's not looking cold enough to get snow, at the moment, and there is no real precipitation around."
Monday night into Tuesday will also see temperatures drop to about 5c.
Mr Griffiths said a high pressure system is coming in which will bring predominately dry conditions from Sunday until Tuesday.
But next Wednesday is expected to bring some wetter weather as the jet stream from the Atlantic becomes more active.