The Met Office has issued another weather warning for this week as the country still recovers from Storm Arwen.

Wind and snow are expected to hit the Lothians and part of Edinburgh on Tuesday from around 9 am.

The snow will be focused more across the west and transport will be affected, along with the possibility of more power cuts.

Those who are planning to travel should take extra care.

A statement from the Met Office confirms: “Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations.

"Strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period.

"A band of rain will turn to snow across Northern England and Scotland through

"Tuesday. 2-5 cm is expected to accumulate quite widely across the area, but locally this could reach 10 cm.”

