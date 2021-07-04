Edinburgh weather: Pictures show St James Quarter flooded and streets submerged in water as thunderstorm hits the Capital
Shopping centres flooded and streets turned into rivers after Edinburgh was hit by extreme downpours on Sunday.
Customers in the Capital’s brand new St James Quarter took footage of water leaking through the building’s roof, flooding several stores in levels below as heavy rainfall battered most of the city.
Pools of water collected in the Gyle Shopping Centre and flash flooding caused travel disruption in parts of the city including Stockbridge and Gorgie.
Here are some pictures showing the chaos the thunderstorm caused for Edinburgh on Sunday.
