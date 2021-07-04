Customers in the Capital’s brand new St James Quarter took footage of water leaking through the building’s roof, flooding several stores in levels below as heavy rainfall battered most of the city.

Undefined: readMore

Pools of water collected in the Gyle Shopping Centre and flash flooding caused travel disruption in parts of the city including Stockbridge and Gorgie.

Here are some pictures showing the chaos the thunderstorm caused for Edinburgh on Sunday.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Thunderstorm hits Edinburgh Heavy rainfall battered Edinburgh during a thunderstorm that gripped the city on Sunday afternoon. Streets turned into rivers and flash-floods caused traffic disruption across the city. Photo: Supplied Buy photo

2. Stockbridge hit by heavy rainfall Pedestrians in Stockbridge with their hoods up as heavy rainfall floods streets in Edinburgh's New Town. Photo: Supplied Buy photo

3. Wellies on A pedestrian stands in the middle of a flooded street wearing wellies. Severe flash flooding in Stockbridge caused local shops in the area to shut temporarily. Photo: Supplied Buy photo

4. Cars almost submerged in water Cars parked in Comley Bank in Stockbridge, Edinburgh, were pictured almost submerged in rainwater after flash floods hit parts of the city during the storm. Photo: Supplied Buy photo