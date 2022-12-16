Edinburgh homes could lose power this weekend, when snow and ice is forecast to cause disruption in the Capital.

SP Energy Networks has issued safety advice, ahead of the adverse weather, to help customers stay safe in the event of a power cut. Earlier today, the Met Office sent out a yellow weather warning for most of Scotland, including Edinburgh and the Lothians, which will be in place from 7am until 9pm on Sunday, December 18. The forecaster has warned that snow and icy conditions may cause power cuts, which could also affect mobile phone coverage.

Travel by road will likely be disrupted, so SP Energy Networks has warned that it may be harder for their engineers to quickly reach faults in the network. Due to this potential issue, residents in affected areas are being encouraged to prepare for a power cut.

Craig Arthur, SP Distribution Director for Central & Southern Scotland, said: “Forecast snow means that potential damage to our power lines is more likely and it’s important our customers are fully prepared, just in case.

Snowfall in the Shetland Islands has caused problems, with frozen slush weighing down power lines.

“We’re currently mobilising teams of engineers to areas where we expect the weather to have the most impact and our teams are on hand 24/7 to help all of our customers should they find themselves without power.

He urged locals to report any power cuts immediately, and said: “If you experience a power cut, please report it to us as quickly as possible by calling the national emergency helpline on 105. The sooner we know about any power cuts, the quicker we can make sure power is restored to anyone impacted.”

In Shetland, 1,100 homes are still without power, after heavy snowstorms affected electricity supplies on Monday. A major incident was declared, with 150 engineers tackling snow and ice to reconnect properties to the network.

Here are SP Energy Networks’ top tips for being prepared in the event of a power outage:

Have the national 105 emergency helpline on hand – it’s best to keep this on the fridge or saved in the contacts on your mobile phone. Store a battery or wind-up torch – leave this somewhere you can access easily so you can use the torch to check on the fuse box and make your way around the house safely. Beware of fallen power lines – power lines may have fallen because of heavy snow so beware of this when venturing out of your home. Keep your mobile charged – having your mobile phone charged means you can give us a call on the national 105 emergency helpline. It’s also worth having an analogue phone as this doesn’t run off the main electricity supply. Keep the heat in – if your power does go out, your heating might not work so keep extra blankets nearby and close window shutters, blinds or curtains to help keep the heat in.