Edinburgh Council told the Evening News the Gardens will likely be shut for the rest of today though if the wind drops it could reopen later. It’s hoped it will be open as normal

tomorrow. An Armistice event that was set to go ahead at the Remembrance Garden was called off after a temporary hut put up to sell poppies was toppled by the winds of up to 29mph.

Crowds had already started queuing along Princes Street in front of the Scott monument to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in wars and conflicts across the globe.

An Armistice event was called off due to the strong winds battering Edinburgh's city centre.

But they were left disappointed when Edinburgh city council advised Poppy Scotland that it was “unsafe” for the traditional two-minute silence, held every year at 11am on November 11, to go ahead at its original location of Princes Street Gardens.

Organisers Poppyscotland and Legion Scotland moved the gathering to Poppy Scotland HQ where it was broadcast live on Facebook. Other sites also closed cited weather conditions. Edinburgh Castle posted on social media on Friday morning that they would delay the opening while they did further checks. But later confirmed it would remain closed for the day and anyone who had bought tickets would be emailed.

The Botanic Gardens confirmed that they’d remain closed for the day though the shop and John Hope Gateway cafe remain open.

Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: “Due to the ongoing weather conditions and high winds, Princes Street Gardens has been closed. Unfortunately, this meant for safety reasons the Armistice Day Service of Remembrance had to be relocated to the Poppy Scotland HQ.

