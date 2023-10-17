Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While Edinburgh is expected to narrowly escape the worst of Storm Babet as it hits Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north and east of England in the coming days, the Capital is forecast to be hit by heavy rain and strong wind gusts over the next few days.

A Met Office amber warning has been issued for the Grampian and Tayside areas of Scotland for heavy rain on Thursday and Friday. While a yellow weather warning for very wet weather for most of the southern half of Scotland, Northern Ireland and east and north England on Thursday is expected to just miss Edinburgh, but is due to hit the Lothians.

However, the weather forecast for Edinburgh over the next three days is still expected to be wet and windy, with wind gusts of up to 48mph expected on Thursday, as heavy rain batters the Capital.

Wednesday, October 18

Wednesday is expected to begin on a cloudy note in Edinburgh, with strong winds hitting the city. The Met Office expects the temperature to be 11C, but feel like 8C due to winds of up to 17mph and wind gusts of up to 30mph from 6am until 11am. The temperature will then rise to 12C, feels 9C, from 11am until 6pm, when it drops back to 11C for the rest of the day. Cloud will remain in place throughout the day, with the chance of rain expected to be between five and 10 per cent all day. Winds will strengthen to 20mph as the day ends, with gusts of up to 36mph.

Thursday, October 19

Thursday is expected to start as it means to go on, with heavy rain forecast all day in Edinburgh. Winds of 22mph and gusts of up to 40mph are expected at 7am, when the temperature will be 11C but feel like 7C due to the wind. The wind is due to ease slightly as the day progresses, down to 16mph by lunchtime, but strengthening again in the evening before hitting 25mph at 10pm, when wind gusts of 46mph are forecast.

Friday, October 20