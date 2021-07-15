The east coast will see highs of 25C as temperatures soar and not a cloud in the sky as the sun comes out.

The Met Office predict less than five percent chance of rain on Thursday as travel company ScotRail recommend people bring bottles of water with them if they are travelling.

Late afternoon will see the hottest part of the day, around 5 pm, with the sun setting today around 10 pm.

The high temperatures will remain for the next few days, with both Friday and Saturday hitting highs of over 20C.

A statement from the Met Office confirmed: “Any early cloud soon clearing then a dry day with long spells of unbroken sunshine.

"With light winds it will feel very warm in the sunshine.

Edinburgh weather: Residents in the Capital set to enjoy the sun as heatwave hits the East Coast

"Maximum temperature 25 °C.”

