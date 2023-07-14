Train delays are expected tomorrow Photo: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP and Geof Sheppard (Wikimedia Commons)

Edinburgh is set to experience heavy rain this evening prompting ScotRail to ‘restrict train speeds between Edinburgh and Glasgow’ tomorrow.

The Met Office predicts heavy showers will strike the capital at 7pm tonight and last until 11pm with the skies not expected to clear until 6am tomorrow (July 15).

Network Rail said it was restricting train speeds on a number of routes on Saturday, including parts of the Glasgow-Edinburgh line between Croy and Castlecary Viaduct and between Cumbernauld and Abronhill Viaduct.

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning as the rainfall moves in from the south. Other affected areas include Angus, Aberdeenshire and East Highland. The warning is in place between 8pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday.

The rail infrastructure agency said: "We'll be monitoring the weather around the clock and may need to implement further speed restrictions if rainfall totals exceed what's forecast.