Locals have taken to the Capital’s parks and green spaces in their thousands, hoping to bask in the 24C heat predicted by forecasters for Saturday.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said the weather may take people by surprise “because so far this summer has not been that great”.

“Temperatures have generally been below average for quite a while – it’s the difference in temperature in such a short space of time that is the most noticeable.”

He continued: “But it will affect most of the UK and that is a little bit more unusual – Scotland and Northern Ireland just got their warmest day of the year.”

The heatwave has prompted both doctors and vets to issue warnings about the dangers of extreme heat.

They advised people to look out for those who may struggle to keep cool and hydrated, such as older people and those who live alone.

Edinburgh is set to enjoy a weekend of balmy weather, driven by a blast of warm air coming in from the Azores in the North Atlantic.

Emergency animal care provider Vets Now also warned rising temperatures could increase the risk of heat stroke in dogs.

Supermarkets are said to be braced for a sunshine spending spree, with Sainsbury’s preparing for its biggest barbeque weekend ever.

Meanwhile Tesco say they will sell more than one million packs or burgers and another million packs of sausages across the UK.

Thirsty Brits are expected to down one million beers and three million bottles of the supermarket’s wine.

