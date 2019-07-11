Edinburgh weather: SEPA issue flood alert for Capital and Lothians as thunderstorms predicted

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued a flood alert for Edinburgh and the Lothians as expert forecasters

SEPA has issued 11 alerts in total as forecasters from the Met Office predict heavy downpours and a chance of flooding in certain areas.

A yellow weather warning was put in place for some parts of the east coast of Scotland yesterday (Wednesday), with more of the country and large parts of northern England issued with one today.

Edinburgh's weather warning is in place between 12pm and 9pm today.

The statement on SEPA's says: "On Thursday afternoon and evening a period of torrential thundery showers are forecast that have the potential to cause significant disruption where they fall on urban areas.

"This could cause flooding impacts in some parts of this Flood Alert area, although some places will miss the heaviest showers. At most likely risk are urban areas and the transport network, which could see disruption due to surface water flooding. This could include flooding of low-lying land and roads with difficult driving conditions.

"There could also be flooding from small and urban rivers if isolated rainfall is intense and prolonged.

"Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property. Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

"This FLOOD ALERT UPDATE is now in force until further notice.

"If you haven't already signed up to receive free flood messages, please call Floodline or register online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup.

"Your Floodline quick dial number for this area is 23200."

Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Caithness and Sutherland, Central, Dundee and Angus, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Fife, Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside, Scottish Borders, Tayside, West Central Scotland have all been issued with warnings, along with Edinburgh and Lothians.