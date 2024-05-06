Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warmer weather is forecast to return to Edinburgh later this week to remind us that it is actually May after all!

With the rain pouring down today, Monday, May 6, and the temperature struggling to get over 10C, the heat will return as we head into the weekend, with the Met Office forecasting a top temperature of 20C in Edinburgh.

The weather is due to improve in Edinburgh later this week according to the Met Office.

Thankfully the rain is expected to end this evening, although the temperature tomorrow on a cloudy day will only get up to 12C. However, on Wednesday, May 8, the temperature is forecast to rise to a much more ‘May’ level of 17C, with cloud remaining over the Capital.

Cloud is still forecast for Thursday, with the temperature rising a notch to 18C. Friday is expected to be another cloudy day in Edinburgh, when the temperature is forecast to again hit a high of 18C.