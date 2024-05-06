Edinburgh weather: When will sun return to Edinburgh? High temperatures forecast for week ahead
and live on Freeview channel 276
Warmer weather is forecast to return to Edinburgh later this week to remind us that it is actually May after all!
With the rain pouring down today, Monday, May 6, and the temperature struggling to get over 10C, the heat will return as we head into the weekend, with the Met Office forecasting a top temperature of 20C in Edinburgh.
Thankfully the rain is expected to end this evening, although the temperature tomorrow on a cloudy day will only get up to 12C. However, on Wednesday, May 8, the temperature is forecast to rise to a much more ‘May’ level of 17C, with cloud remaining over the Capital.
Cloud is still forecast for Thursday, with the temperature rising a notch to 18C. Friday is expected to be another cloudy day in Edinburgh, when the temperature is forecast to again hit a high of 18C.
There is a chance of the sun peaking out from behind the clouds on Saturday, May 11, when the top temperature is due to hit a balmy 20C. Sunny intervals are forecast for Sunday, although the temperature is due to drop slightly to 19C, and a rare light shower is forecast for 7pm in Edinburgh.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.