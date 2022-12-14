Edinburgh weather: Snow could return to Edinburgh this week as freezing temperatures continue
The latest weather forecast from the Met Office shows the potential for more snow in Edinburgh later this week.
Sleet is forecast to hit the city on Friday (December 16), with a 40 per cent chance from 12-3pm, and again on Sunday (December 18) when there is a 60 per cent chance of sleet from 9am – 3pm. Apart from those times, the Capital is expected to remain dry, with sun forecast for Thursday (December 15) before clouds gather on Friday and remain here throughout the weekend.
Snow fell in Edinburgh last weekend, causing disruption on the roads but also drawing youngsters to the city’s hills and parks for a spot of sledging and snowman building.
Temperatures are also expected to rise as we hit the weekend following icy conditions for the start of this week, reaching three degree Celsius on Friday, four degree Celsius on Saturday and six degree Celsius on Sunday. However, the temperature is currently forecast to stay freezing or below from now until 11am tomorrow (Thursday) morning.