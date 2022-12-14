The latest weather forecast from the Met Office shows the potential for more snow in Edinburgh later this week.

Sleet is forecast to hit the city on Friday (December 16), with a 40 per cent chance from 12-3pm, and again on Sunday (December 18) when there is a 60 per cent chance of sleet from 9am – 3pm. Apart from those times, the Capital is expected to remain dry, with sun forecast for Thursday (December 15) before clouds gather on Friday and remain here throughout the weekend.

Snow fell in Edinburgh last weekend, causing disruption on the roads but also drawing youngsters to the city’s hills and parks for a spot of sledging and snowman building.

Snow in Leith last week.