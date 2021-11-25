Storm Arwen, which is expected to sweep into Scotland at the end of this week, could cause travel disruption and damage in the capital.

The Met Office has put in place an amber warning for ‘high winds’ that will come into effect at 3 noon tomorrow, Friday, 26 November and will last until 9am on Saturday, 27 November.This warning covers Edinburgh and other areas including Dumfries and Galloway, Lothian and the Borders, and Grampian.

The Met Office has warned that the wind could cause flying debris, which it says could lead to “injuries or danger to life”.

Travel is expected to be affected by the adverse weather, and some roads and bridges may be closed as a result.

The high winds may cause damage to trees and buildings, and the Met Office has said there is a good chance of power cuts.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning of wind that covers all of Scotland and which will be in place from 12pm on Saturday

High winds are set to batter the capital on Friday and Saturday.

Despite the wind, Edinburgh is expected to see some good spells of sunshine on Friday and Saturday morning.

However, temperatures will drop over the weekend. In the Capital, it will reach a high of 2 degrees on Saturday, and it is likely to hit -4 in the evening.

Rain is also predicted for Friday evening, and the Met Office has said there could be snow on high ground.

