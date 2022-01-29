A number of roads have faced closures on Saturday morning thanks to the strength of Storm Malik including the A702 at Biggar which was closed in both directions due to a tree blocking the route.

The A1 is currently closed in both directions between Dunbar and Innerwick due to fallen live cables. The same road was closed earlier on Saturday morning at Torness as a result of the bad weather but Traffic Scotland has since confirmed that it had reopened.

The M90 Queensferry Crossing and the A90 Forth Road Bridge are currently closed to high-sided vehicles, though cars are still allowed to cross.

The Met Office issued an Amber Weather warning for wind at 7am covering the east coast which is due to lift at 3pm.

A statement on its website said: “An area of very strong west or northwest winds will cross Scotland and northeast England on Saturday morning in association with Storm Malik before easing during the afternoon.

"The strongest winds are expected in the east of Scotland and northeast of England later in the morning.

A fallen tree branch blocking Dick Place in the Grange, Edinburgh, on Saturday morning. (Picture credit: Eric Robinson)

"Gusts of widely 50-60 mph are likely with a short period of gusts in excess of 75 mph possible, particularly for Moray and north Aberdeenshire as well as the Lothians.”

ScotRail has reported a lot of disruption this morning with a number of fallen trees blocking tracks and causing closures and delays.

The line was closed at Kirkcaldy for a while after a trampoline was blown onto it, and speed restrictions are in place between Edinburgh and Linlithgow.

A fallen tree blocking the entrance to a block of flats in Abbeyhill, just of Easter Road, Edinburgh. (Picture Credit: Harriet Clugston)

Elsewhere it has been reported that the roof of a salon in Blackburn has blown off onto Bathgate Road. People in the area have been urged to be careful as there is a possibility of more debris falling.

One Edinburgh resident, from Abbeyhill, shared pictures of a fallen tree blocking the entrance to her flat, while another image shared with the Evening News shows the scene of a tree in Dick Place completely blocking the road.

