The Capital will stay mostly dry, with light rain forecast for the end of the week. Pollen levels will be very high every day, except for Wednesday.

On Monday, it will be cloudy for most of the day, with occasional moments of sunshine. It is set to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures reaching a high of 24C.

According to the Met Office forecast, Edinburgh will be breezy and cloudy on Tuesday morning. However, the wind is expected to die down by the afternoon, and the sun is set to shine from 3pm onwards. It will be warm, with a high of 20C.

On Wednesday morning, there will be sunny intervals, but this will change to clouds by late morning. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 18C.

Thursday will be cloudy in the morning, however, sunshine should arrive around lunchtime. The Met Office predicts a high of 18C on Thursday.

There will be light rain on Friday morning, with clouds remaining for the rest of the day. It will still be warm, with a high of 19C forecast for the Capital.

A heatwave hit Edinburgh over the weekend.

On Sunday, Scotland recorded its highest temperature of the year so far. The mercury hit 27.3C in Aboyne, a village in Aberdeenshire.