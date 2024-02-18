Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a mild weekend for this time of year, the temperature is expected to drop in Edinburgh during the week ahead, according to the latest Met Office weather forecast.

Rain is also due to return to the Capital over the coming week, following a pleasant sunny Sunday in the city, with the wind also expected to pick up again.

Monday, February 19

The week will begin on a cloudy note, with the temperature at 7C at 8am, but feel more like 4C due to winds of 12mph and gusts of up to 24mph. Sunny intervals are then expected in Edinburgh from 9am until 2pm when cloud is forecast, followed by light rain at 3pm. Cloud is then due to cover the city for the rest of the day, with a top temperature of 9C between 12pm and 5pm, dropping to 8C from then onwards.

Tuesday, February 20

After a cloudy start at 6am, heavy rain is due in Edinburgh at 9am, with showers then forecast over lunchtime, before sunny intervals in the afternoon. The temperature will reach 10C between 9am and 5pm, but feel more like 6C due to strengthening winds of 17mph and gusts of 33mph. Light showers are expected at 9pm, when the temperature will be 6C but feel like 2C.

Wednesday, February 21

Another cloudy start at 6am is forecast to be followed by light rain from 9am until 3pm, when sunny intervals will arrive, with cloud forecast for the rest of the day. Starting off at 5C at 6am the temperature will reach 9C between 12pm and 3pm but feel more like 5C due to winds of 18mph and gusts of 36mph for most of the day.

Showers are expected in Edinburgh this coming week. Photo by Toby Williams of shoppers on Princes Street in the rain.

Thursday, February 22

Thursday begins on a cold and wet note, with light rain due at 6am, when the temperature will be 4C but feel like 1C due to winds of 11mph and gusts of 23mph. Cloud is forecast for the rest of the day with a top temperature of 6C due between 12pm and 3pm, although it will feel more like 2C due to winds of 13mph and gusts of 27mph.

Friday, February 23

