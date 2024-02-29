Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest Met Office weather forecast for Edinburgh predicts a mostly cloudy weekend for the Capital, with showers expected on Saturday afternoon.

Friday is expected to begin with sunny intervals and end with showers at night, while Saturday will see showers drift in at around 3pm, and Sunday will see cloud cover Edinburgh throughout the day.

Friday, March 1

The day is expected to begin with sunny intervals and the temperature at just 1C at 7am, feels -1C. Cloud is forecast from 12pm until 8pm, when light rain is due to hit the Capital and last until midnight. The top temperature for the day of 5C is expected between 12pm and 7pm, although it will feel more like 2C due to strengthening winds of up to 14mph and gusts of 27mph.

The weather in Edinburgh this weekend will be mostly cloudy with showers expected on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Getty Images

Saturday, March 2

Saturday morning is forecast to be cloudy according to the Met Office, with the temperature at 3C feels 0C at 9am rising to 5C feels 2C between 12pm and 3pm. There is a 40 per cent chance of light showers between 3pm and 6pm. The rest of the evening is expected to be cloudy with light rain due at midnight, when the temperature will drop back down to 3C but feel like 0C due to winds of 8mph and gusts of 14mph.

Sunday, March 3