Edinburgh weather: The yellow weather warning has changed, here is what the weather is going to be like in the Capital and the Lothians today
The yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office now no longer covers the whole of the east coast.
However, Edinburgh and the Lothians will see some extreme weather, with East Lothian remaining in the warning zone.
Winds of potentially 70 mph will hit the south of Scotland and the North of England throughout Wednesday.
A statement on the Met Office website warns: “There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris”
There will be heavy rain across Edinburgh and the Lothians, with Traffic Scotland warning those driving to take extra care as there is water on the roads.
The rain is expected this afternoon, starting roughly around 1 pm.
It won’t be too cold though, with temperature highs of 14C. As it moves into the evening, the clouds will clear and the sun will shine through.