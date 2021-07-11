The Met Office has predicted storms and heavy rain throughout Sunday afternoon across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Thunder and lightning is said to hit from 2pm to 4pm in the Capital, with the rain continuing for a few hours after that.

Edinburgh weather: Thunder and lightning to hit the Capital as more heavy rain predicted

Despite this, temperatures could still reach highs of 22C across the East of the country.

A statement from the Met Office confirms: "Scattered showers breaking out in the afternoon across Lothian and Borders, some heavy and possibly thundery.”

This comes exactly a week after flash floods hit the area, causing disruptions to transport and businesses to close.

The newly opened St James Centre also suffered problems as the roof leaked causing shops within to flood.

The rain today is set to abate this evening, leaving clear skies.

Tomorrow will be cloudy, but with less than 10% chance of rain.

