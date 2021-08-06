Edinburgh weather: Thunder heard as Capital braced for stormy weekend

Yellow weather warnings are in place for much of southern Scotland this weekend.

The Met Office have predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms for Edinburgh and the Lothians on Friday and Saturday.

Thunder and lightning reportedly struck around 2pm on Friday and is forecast to last until 7pm.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for much of the UK, including southern and central Scotland on Friday and Saturday.

Outbreaks of rain will be spread across the weekend and flood alerts have been issued for the region.

Despite the rain and thunderstorms, the temperatures will remain warm, with highs of around 19C expected.

