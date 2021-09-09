The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning and predicted that Edinburgh and the Lothians will see scattered showers with some mist and fog throughout Thursday morning, with the wet weather becoming more widespread in the afternoon.

Rain is forecast to become heavy and the risk of thunderstorms after midday is high, while a maximum temperature of 21C is expected.

Tomorrow is much the same with heavy cloud and showers, and thunder and lightning forecast at around 4pm.

The mercury will again hit the 20C mark before dropping off to around 17C at nightfall.

Following the yellow warning – which is in place until 8pm tonight – the Met Office has warned of the risk of flooding and travel disruption.

Drivers are urged to travel with caution as spray and sudden flooding can make for dangerous conditions.

Here are when thunderstorms are forecast to hit Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Yesterday was confirmed as the warmest September day in Scotland since 1906 with the Met Office confirming a high of 28.6C in Charterhall in the Borders.

A statement on the Met Office website says: “A further yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued on Thursday.

"Where the storms do occur up to 30mm of rain is possible in less than an hour which has the potential to generate some surface water flooding.

"There is also the possibility of very localised impacts from lightning and hail.”

