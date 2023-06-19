News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh weather: Thunderstorms and lightning forecast by Met Office as flood alert in place

Thunderstorms and lightning expected to strike in Edinburgh
By Neil Johnstone
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:43 BST

Thunderstorms and lightning are due to strike Edinburgh this lunchtime as weather warnings are put in place. Following a warm and cloudy start to Monday, June 19, the storm is expected to start at 1pm and last until 2pm – with the Met Office stating there is a 60 per cent chance of thunder and lighting in that time.

A flood alert for Edinburgh and the Lothians has also been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) which said ‘heavy thundery showers on Monday afternoon could cause flooding impacts from surface water’ with ‘urban areas and the transport network’ most at risk.

Issuing an amber warning, SEPA said: “Impacts could include flooding to low-lying land and roads, with difficult driving conditions. Any impacts will be localised and most areas will be unaffected.” Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

Thunderstorms are forecast by the Met Office in Edinburgh todayThunderstorms are forecast by the Met Office in Edinburgh today
After the thunderstorm passes, Edinburgh residents can expect to enjoy brighter spells from 5pm onwards with 21C forecast on Monday. The day is expected to warm throughout with a low of 17C and a high of 21C. Meanwhile Tuesday, June 20, is expected to be rainy from around lunchtime, with sunshine and cloud predicted for the rest of the week.

The storm is expected to hit this lunch time. Photo: Andy Smith, flickrThe storm is expected to hit this lunch time. Photo: Andy Smith, flickr
