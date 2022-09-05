Edinburgh weather: Thunderstorms forecast in Edinburgh as Met Office releases weather warning
Thunderstorms are set to hit Edinburgh on Tuesday (September 6), with more rain on the way throughout the week.
Thunder and lightning is forecast for the Capital late on Tuesday afternoon into the evening. The Met Office predicts a 70 per cent chance of thunderstorms from around 5pm.
Rain is also expected throughout the day until about 9pm in the evening, with temperatures remaining a muggy 16-19°C.
It comes after Edinburgh avoided a yellow weather warning for rain which affected the east coast of Scotland at the weekend.
Showers are expected throughout the rest of the week, though the weekend is forecast to be dry.
Meanwhile down south, there is a yellow weather alert for thunderstorms in England and Wales on Tuesday (September 9). The Met Office has warned of disruption to driving conditions, flooding, train service delays, and possible damage from lightning strikes.
The yellow warning stretches across the west side of the country, from Plymouth up to Stoke-on-Trent.