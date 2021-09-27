Edinburgh weather: Traffic warnings issued as heavy rain expected throughout Monday morning

Traffic Scotland have put out a warning that roads will have a lot of surface water which is affecting driving conditions.

In a comment on social media, they wrote: “Due to surface water currently affecting driving conditions in the Central Region area, motorists are advised to drive with care.”

Heavy rain is expected over Edinburgh and the Lothians until mid Monday morning.

A SEPA flood warning has been issued for Scotland with a statement from the Met Office adding: “Cloud and rain clearing from the west this morning.

"Then some sunny periods and occasional blustery showers, these mostly across the southwest. Feeling cooler than of late.”

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for North East Scotland warning of heavy rain and flooding.

