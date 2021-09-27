Edinburgh weather: Traffic warnings issued as heavy rain expected throughout Monday morning

Drivers have been warned to take extra care on the roads on Monday morning as heavy rain is already falling across the Capital and the Lothians.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 27th September 2021, 7:09 am

Traffic Scotland have put out a warning that roads will have a lot of surface water which is affecting driving conditions.

In a comment on social media, they wrote: “Due to surface water currently affecting driving conditions in the Central Region area, motorists are advised to drive with care.”

Heavy rain is expected over Edinburgh and the Lothians until mid Monday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Edinburgh weather: Traffic warnings issues as heavy rain expected throughout Monday morning

Read More

Read More
Covid Scotland: Covid vaccine appointments sent to 12 to 15-year-olds from Monda...

A SEPA flood warning has been issued for Scotland with a statement from the Met Office adding: “Cloud and rain clearing from the west this morning.

"Then some sunny periods and occasional blustery showers, these mostly across the southwest. Feeling cooler than of late.”

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for North East Scotland warning of heavy rain and flooding.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.