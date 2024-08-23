Edinburgh weather: Summer set to return to Edinburgh next week with sunshine and rising temperatures forecast
Storm Lilian has brought wind, rain and colder temperatures to the UK this week, with a yellow weather warning having been issued for the Scottish Capital on Thursday.
But the Met Office is currently predicting that temperatures will again soar to 22 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, August 28 and 29, with sunny intervals forecast both days.
The weather will start to improve on Monday, August 26, with the temperature creeping up slightly to 18C and sunny intervals forecast. However, Tuesday, August 27, is expected to see light rain and showers for most of the day, with a high of 18C.
The clouds are forecast to clear and the temperature will rise on Wednesday to 22C. Winds of up 12mph and gusts of up to 27mph will make it feel 2C cooler.
On Thursday, the temperature will also be 22 degrees, with sunny intervals due all day in Edinburgh.
The sunshine is expected to continue on Friday, although it will feel slightly cooler, with a top temperature of 19C currently forecast for Edinburgh.
