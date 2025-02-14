After the recent winter chill, temperatures are set to climb into the teens next week in Edinburgh.

After weeks of cold weather, with the temperature struggling to get above 5C, the Met Office is currently forecasting warmth to return to the Scottish Capital next week.

This current chilly period will continue over the weekend, with the temperature not expected to rise above 4C on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with a cloudy outlook for the weekend.

However, the Met Office is expecting temperatures to climb into the new week, reaching 8C on Tuesday before rising again to 11C on Wednesday and then up to a balmy 13C on Tuesday.

Cloud is expected above Edinburgh right through until Thursday, when sunny intervals are currently forecast to go with the temperature being in the teens for the first time in a long time.

Weather forecast for next week

Monday is currently due to be overcast all day, with the temperature rising slightly from 2C, feels -1C at 6am to a top temperature of 3C feeling like 1C at 3pm, with the temperature staying similar into the night. Lights winds of around 6mph and gusts of up to 15mph will blow throughout the day. There is a slight chance of light rain in the morning, with more of a chance, 50 per cent, of rain as the day ends.

Tuesday is expected to see temperatures start to rise, from 3C feels like 0C at 6am, up to 6C feels 4C at 3pm. Another cloudy day is expected in Edinburgh, with wind speeds of around 6 or 7mph and gusts of up to 12mph.

Wednesday will be warmer still, with the temperature rising from 5C feels 2C at 6am up to 10C feels 7C by noon. This warmer temperature is expected to remain for the rest of the day. Winds speeds will increase throughout the day rising to 14mph and gusts of up to 27mph.

Thursday is due to start on a cloudy note at 6am, with sunny intervals from 9am until 6pm - when the sun goes down and more cloud returns. The temperature will rise from 10C feels 7C at 6am to a more pleasant 13C feels 10C in the afternoon. The wind speed will rise slightly again on Thursday, with highs of 18mph and gusts of 39mph around lunchtime, before dropping off into the evening to 14mph and 31mph.