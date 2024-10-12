Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warmer weather is set to return to Edinburgh next week, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures to rise to 16C.

With the recent wet and cold weather in Edinburgh, you would be forgiven for thinking any notion of warmth is gone for this year. However, the latest forecast for next week shows a big improvement.

Next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be much warmer than the recent weather in Edinburgh, with the temperature expected to rise to 16C, with sunshine also making a welcome return to the Capital after days of wind and rain.

See the full five day weather forecast by the Met Office for Edinburgh below for Monday to Friday this coming week.

Monday, October 14

As in recent days, the week will start on a cold note, with the temperature forecast to be just 5C at 7am, but feeling even colder at 3C, due to chilly gusts of up to 16mph. However, sunny intervals are forecast, lasting until 1pm when dark clouds will cover the city and the temperature will be 9C, feels 7C. Cloud will remain for the rest of the day, with the temperature dropping again to 8C, feels 7C, by 10pm.

Tuesday, October 15

There will be sunny intervals to start the day, with the temperature at 8C at 7am, but feeling like 7C, again due to gusts of up to 16mph. The sun is expected to shine until 4pm when cloud and the top temperature for the day of 14C is forecast. The cloud will remain for the rest of the day as we enter a mild night for this time of the year, with the temperature not expected to drop below 12C, and light rain expected into the morning.

Wednesday, October 16

There is currently a 60 per cent chance of light rain until 1pm, with the temperature expected to rise from 12C at 7am to 16C between 1pm and 6pm. However, the Met Office say at this stage that there is a chance temperatures in Edinburgh could rise to upto a balmy 21C. The rest of the day is forecast to be cloudy in Edinburgh, with the temperature dropping to 13C by 10pm, and again no lower than 12C throughout the night.

Thursday, October 17

A dry day is currently forecast for Edinburgh, with sunny intervals from 10am until sunset just after 6pm. The temperature will rise from 11C at 7am to a high of 14C in the afternoon, before dropping back to 11C by 10pm. This could rise to 18C in the afternoon according to the Met Office. However, winds of upto 11mph and gusts of upto 22mph will make it feel a degree or two lower throughout the day.

Friday, October 18

After a cloudy start at 7am, sunny intervals are forecast again from 10am until sunset just after 6pm. The temperature will rise from 10C at 7am up to 13C between 1pm and 4pm, before dropping again into the night to 11C. However it will feel two or three degrees colder due to strengthening winds of upto 15mph and gusts of upto 36mph.