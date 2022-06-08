Edinburgh Weather warning: Lothians, Borders and Central Belt hit with thunderstorm alert amid heavy rain

With heavy downpours already hitting the area, the forecaster upgraded the outlook and issued the warning for later today.
The warning is in place between 1pm and 8pm today (Wednesday, June 8), with East Lothian, Midlothian, West Lothian and the Scottish Borders covered.
The area affected also stretched as far west as Glasgow and Ayrshire, and as far south as Dumfries, Lockerbie, and Newcastle.
The Met Office said of the warning: “Following the clearance of overnight rain, this area is likely to see the development of slow moving showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
"Although many places will miss the heaviest showers a few places could see in excess of 30mm of rain in a couple of hours, possibly accompanied by lightning and hail, which would be enough to cause difficult driving conditions and localised surface water flooding.”