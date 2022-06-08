Edinburgh Weather warning: Lothians, Borders and Central Belt hit with thunderstorm alert amid heavy rain

Edinburgh and the Lothians are among the areas which have been hit by a weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain, after the Met Office issued a yellow alert.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 11:26 am
Updated Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 11:34 am

With heavy downpours already hitting the area, the forecaster upgraded the outlook and issued the warning for later today.

The warning is in place between 1pm and 8pm today (Wednesday, June 8), with East Lothian, Midlothian, West Lothian and the Scottish Borders covered.

The area affected also stretched as far west as Glasgow and Ayrshire, and as far south as Dumfries, Lockerbie, and Newcastle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The warning covers much of the central belt.

The Met Office said of the warning: “Following the clearance of overnight rain, this area is likely to see the development of slow moving showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

"Although many places will miss the heaviest showers a few places could see in excess of 30mm of rain in a couple of hours, possibly accompanied by lightning and hail, which would be enough to cause difficult driving conditions and localised surface water flooding.”

LothiansEdinburghBordersMet OfficeWest Lothian