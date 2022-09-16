It will be nice and bright throughout late Friday afternoon, with the clouds clearing and the sun beaming through from around 4 pm onwards.

There will be a more autumnal temperature though, with highs of 11C.

The nights are drawing in as the sunset on Friday will be around 7.30 pm.

Saturday will see highs of 14C in the mid afternoon, around 2 pm, but will be a bit cooler in the morning.

It will be cloudy most of the day, with a little bit of sunshine peaking through in the morning.

The sun will rise at 6.47 and set again around 7.30 pm.

The Met Office writes that Saturday will be: “It will be a dry day with some good spells of sunshine. Mainly light west or northwesterly breeze.”

Edinburgh weather: What is the weather going to be like in the Capital this weekend?

There is a less than 5% chance of rain all day.

Sunday will be very similar, with highs of 14C but a lot of cloud cover.

It will feel a little cooler due to the wind chill, and there is around a 10% chance of rain.

Looking forward to next week, the Met Office adds: “Sunday and Monday look mainly dry and bright with light winds.