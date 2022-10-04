The Met Office has issued a weather warning for the west coast on Tuesday, which increases to the whole of Scotland on Wednesday.

Edinburgh will still feel the effects today however, with heavy rain expected, especially in the morning.

It will start around 8 am and get heavier by 10 am.

There will be a brief dry spell before the rain starts again around midday.

The afternoon and evening will be mostly dry between 2 pm and 9 pm, then the rain will start again.

Tomorrow, the weather warning will include the east coast, with Edinburgh and the Lothians experiencing high winds between 60 and 80 mph.

Anyone planning on travelling either today or tomorrow should take these warnings into account.

Edinburgh weather: What is the weather going to be like in the Capital today? When is the rain going to hit?

A statement from the Met Office regarding Scotland’s weather confirmed: “It will be a cloudy day in all areas with rain at times, this heaviest and most persistent in the southwest.