Edinburgh weather: What's the weather in Edinburgh like today? The Capital's weather forecast for next 7 days

As with every year, the arrival of autumn in Edinburgh sees weather in the Capital turn darker and chillier to mark the end of British Summer Time.

But what is the weather forecast for Edinburgh on Friday? And what will the weather in Edinburgh be like for the next seven days?

Here's what the weather in Edinburgh will be like over the next 7 days, according to BBC Met Office weather forecasts (Image credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro)

Here's what to expect from Edinburgh's weather this week.

What’s the weather in Edinburgh like today?

According to the Met Office's daily weather forecast, Friday will be a dry, chilly and sunny day in the Capital.

Reaching temperatures of around 10C, Edinburgh's weather is expected to get off to a cold, frosty start today, with bright autumn sunshine expected for the rest of the day.

There are chillier days in store this week as autumn takes hold in the Capital. (Image credit: Thomas Dutour/Canva Pro)

The Met Office has forecasted a 'feels like' temperature of 6-7C from on Friday morning before changing to 9C later in the day as the sun shines on Auld Reekie.

The sun will set at approximately 6.13pm, with temperatures falling to 7-8C on Friday night and a minimum temperature of 1C.

What is the Edinburgh weather forecast for the next seven days?

With many schools in the Capital set to close for October half-term 2021 at the end of this week, here's how Edinburgh's weather is looking for the next seven days to Wednesday 20 October.

Saturday 16 October

The Met Office has forecasted a cloudy, likely wet day on Saturday in Edinburgh.

A sunny spells and a dry start to the day will likely be disrupted with heavy showers on Saturday night, with the UK weather forecaster predicting a 60% chance of precipitation at 6pm, increasing to 80% from 10pm.

Sunday 17 October

Sunday is expected to be a blustery, slightly rainy day in the Capital with wind gusts reaching up to 24mph as temperatures settle at a slightly warmer 14C throughout the day.

Monday 18 October

Monday is expected to be another rainy, cloudy day in Edinburgh - with weather predicted to stay quite dull and miserable at the start of next week.

Temperatures will likely remain at around 15C, though, and feel like 13C.

Tuesday 19 October

Headline estimates from the Met Office for Tuesday 19 October suggest that it will be another mixed day of weather for Edinburgh.

Light rain and cloud is expected to dominate, but give way to sunny spells on Tuesday afternoon as temperatures reach up to 17C.

Wednesday 20 October

Temperatures will reach around 15C on Wednesday, with a 60% chance of rain and sunny showers in the early afternoon and cloud once again expected to clear at points throughout the day for sunny intervals in the City.

Thursday 21 October

A slightly cooler day in Edinburgh is forecasted for Thursday, with temperatures dipping to around 11C for a cloudy day with light rain showers expected in the morning.

How much sun can we expect in Edinburgh this week?

With October providing the perfect time to enjoy Edinburgh in its colourful, bright autumnal glory, it is also a cherished month in providing the last of the longer, sunnier days in short supply when winter arrives in the Capital.

Edinburgh's weather forecast over the next seven days shows that the sun might already be showing its face less in the east of Scotland this week - with Friday expected to be the brightest, sunniest day this week.

But with an expected temperature of 10C, which will feel more like 8C on the ground, Friday is also set to be one of the coldest days of the next seven days, leading us into a chillier start to the weekend as temperatures dip to a slightly lower 9C on Saturday.

Keep checking back for your seven day Edinburgh weather forecast here.

