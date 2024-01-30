Strong winds are expected in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds in Edinburgh tomorrow, Wednesday, January 31.

The warning is in place from 9am until 5pm, and covers all of Scotland including Edinburgh, the north of England and parts of Northern Ireland.

Wednesday is expected to begin cloudy in Edinburgh, with the temperature at 6C, but feeling like 1C due to strong winds of 21mph and gusts of 43mph.

Heavy rain is due between 11am and 3pm, with the temperature reaching a high for the day of 8C, but feeling like 3C due to strengthening winds of up to 28mph and gusts of up to 57mph.

Light rain is forecast for 4pm, with cloud then expected for the rest of the day, as winds ease into the evening, with speeds dropping to 15mph and gusts of 31mph by 9pm.

Issuing the yellow weather warning, the Met Office said: "Strong winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel on Wednesday.

"Some bus and train services could be affected, with some journeys taking longer. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and damage to trees is also possible.

"The wind will cause some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. As well as some short-term loss of power and other services.