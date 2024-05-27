Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh set for thunderstorms according to latest forecast

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms today over large parts of northern and eastern Scotland, including Edinburgh.

The weather warning is for between 11am and 10pm today, Monday, May 27. With the Met Office predicting that slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption in places.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. And, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. There is also a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

The yellow weather warning area covers a large part of Scotland, including Aberdeen, Inverness, Perth and the Capital, as well as the Scottish Borders.

The latest Met Office weather forecast for Edinburgh shows a 40 per cent chance of light showers at 11am, followed by a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain from 12pm until 3pm, when cloud is forecast to cover the city until 6pm, when sunny intervals are supposed to appear and last into the evening.