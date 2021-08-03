A yellow weather warning is in place for the Scottish Capital on Friday when thunderstorms are expected to hit the city between 10am and midnight.

The Met Office warned there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, and places seeing up to 80-100m of water.

Heavy downpours in July caused flooding in parts of Edinburgh, including Stockbridge.

A statement from the Met Office reads: “Heavy showers are expected across much of the UK on Friday.

"Within the warning area these showers and thunderstorms will be slow moving and may cause localised surface water impacts.

“Rainfall totals will vary considerably and not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers. However, where the showers do occur there is potential for 20-30mm of rain in a short space of time and during the course of the day there is a chance that some places could see as much as 80-100mm build up.”

The warning is in place for South West Scotland, Edinburgh and the Lothians and Strathclyde.

Northern England, Ireland and parts of Wales will also experience some of the extreme weather.

Several businesses and properties in Edinburgh were hit badly by extreme downpours causing flash floods across the city last month.

Parts of the new St James Quarter flooded and shops in Stockbridge had to shut up shop temporarily until the rainfall eased.

Scottish Water also confirmed waste water and excrement could well have leaked into West Princes Street Gardens after the city’s sewerage network was “overwhelmed” during the extreme weather.

