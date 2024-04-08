Edinburgh weather: Yellow weather warning for rain issued by the Met Office
Rainfall on Monday night and most of Tuesday could cause some transport disruption and damage to homes and businesses in Edinburgh via flooding.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for rain in Edinburgh from 1am until 6pm on Tuesday, April 9.
There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
The latest weather forecast by the Met Office for Edinburgh on Tuesday shows heavy rain from midnight until 11am, followed by light rain until 3pm. It is then expected that Edinburgh will have heavy rain again until 5pm, with light rain showers due then, followed by clear skies from 6pm into the night.
The wind speed is expected to range from 9mph first thing in the morning up to 19mph by the evening, and gusts of up to 37mph at 6pm. The temperature will range from 6C to 8C on Tuesday, although feel around 4C colder due to the strong chilly winds.
