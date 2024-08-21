Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds in Edinburgh tomorrow, Thursday, August 22, with a rainy start to the day also forecast.

Strong winds are forecast in Edinburgh, leading to some travel disruption on Thursday morning, with the yellow weather warning issued for 1am until 9am.

People are warned to expect some delays to road, rail, air and ferry travel. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office is also warning that some bus and train services could be affected, with some journeys taking longer. While, some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.

A wet and windy start to Thursday is forecast for Edinburgh. Winds of 16mph are expected at 1am, rising to 23mph by lunchtime, before easing as the day progresses into the evening. Gusts of 36mph are expected at 1am, rising to their strongest for the day of 48mph between 1pm and 2pm.

Rain is expected in Edinburgh in the morning until 9am, with sunny intervals forecast for the rest of the day, and a top temperature of 16C in the afternoon, although the strong winds will make it feel more like 11C.