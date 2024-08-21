Edinburgh weather: Yellow weather warning for strong winds issued for Edinburgh by the Met Office
Strong winds are forecast in Edinburgh, leading to some travel disruption on Thursday morning, with the yellow weather warning issued for 1am until 9am.
People are warned to expect some delays to road, rail, air and ferry travel. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely.
The Met Office is also warning that some bus and train services could be affected, with some journeys taking longer. While, some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.
A wet and windy start to Thursday is forecast for Edinburgh. Winds of 16mph are expected at 1am, rising to 23mph by lunchtime, before easing as the day progresses into the evening. Gusts of 36mph are expected at 1am, rising to their strongest for the day of 48mph between 1pm and 2pm.
Rain is expected in Edinburgh in the morning until 9am, with sunny intervals forecast for the rest of the day, and a top temperature of 16C in the afternoon, although the strong winds will make it feel more like 11C.
