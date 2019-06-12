Edinburgh weather: Yellow weather warning issued as heavy downpours set to batter Capital

Have your say

Experts have issued a yellow weather warning for Edinburgh and the Lothians as heavy, persistent rain is set to batter the region today.

Forecasters at the Met Office have predicted that although it should remain dry for long periods of the day, as we head into this evening, heavy downpours will hit the city.

Th eMet Office have said that some flooding is possible

From 6pm the forecast remains bleak with rain predicted throughout the evening and into Thursday morning.

This could cause flooding to homes and businesses, causing damage to some buildings

Expert officials warn: - Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning.

- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

Thursday is set to be the worst day this week, with non-stop heavy rain on the cards.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Spells of heavy and persistent rain have the potential to bring flooding and disruption to transport in places."