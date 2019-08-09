Edinburgh weekend weather forecast: More heavy rain expected as yellow thunderstorm warnings continue

The weather in Edinburgh will continue to be wet and stormy over the weekend, with Met Office yellow warnings currently in place.

Saturday (10 August)

Saturday is set to be rather dull, with a mixture of cloud and light rain throughout the day.

The morning and early afternoon will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers. Light rain will then hit continuously from 3pm onwards, continuing throughout the evening. Maximum temperature of 20C.

The Met Office forecast for the area explains that Saturday will see “scattered heavy showers with some thundery downpours developing by afternoon, flooding risk. Warm and humid.”

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is currently in place from 12am on Saturday (10 Aug) until 6am on Sunday (11 Aug).

The Met Office said, “Slow-moving thundery showers on Saturday may produce some torrential downpours which could cause local flooding and disruption to travel.”

Sunday (11 Aug)

Sunday is set to see continuous rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 15C.

Sunday morning will begin with light rain, which will continue throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

The temperature will reach its peak of 15C by 12pm. Light rain will turn heavy by 4pm and continue throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening.

Long-term forecast

Looking further ahead, the Edinburgh forecast for Tuesday 13 to Thursday 22 August said, “Tuesday will be a day of sunshine and showers, some of which will be heavy with a chance of hail and thunder.

“Cloudier skies may arrive in the southwest with some rain later in the day. Through the rest of the period low pressure close to the UK is likely to maintain unsettled conditions, with some prolonged spells of rain followed by periods scattered, heavy and sometimes thundery showers.”