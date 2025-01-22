Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds on Friday and Saturday in Edinburgh.

Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday, with gusts of up to 78mph expected. The storm will continue to bring strong winds into Saturday, with some disruption possible.

The warning area for Friday includes Edinburgh, Fife and the south of Scotland, while extending as far south as Manchester in England.

Storm Éowyn is expected to pass close to or across the northwest of the UK on Friday before clearing to the northeast on Saturday. Whilst there is some uncertainty in the track of Éowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially southeasterly before turning westerly, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph inland and 80-90 mph along some coasts and hills.

Strong winds and some rain are expected in Edinburgh on Friday and Saturday.

The Met Office warned: “Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close.

“There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

Strong west to northwesterly winds will persist through the first part of Saturday as Storm Éowyn clears away to the northeast, with gusts of 50-60 mph inland and 60-70 mph over some exposed coasts and hills.

Winds will ease across southern parts of the warning area during the early hours of Saturday, and this easing in wind strength will expand northwards through the day on Saturday.

With the Met Office adding: “There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.”

Full Edinburgh forecast

Friday, January 24: Thunder is forecast for 3am, with heavy showers expected at 6am, when the temperature will be just 1C but feel like -5 due to chilly winds of 18mph and gusts of up to 56mph. The temperature will jump to 6C feels 1C by 9am, as the wind speed rises to 23mph and gusts of 72mph are due. The winds will increase in strength to a high of 31mph and gusts of 78mph at 12 noon. Lights showers are expected from 9am until midnight, with the winds set to ease to 25mph and gusts of 54mph, with the temperature dropping to 2C feels -4 by 9pm.

Saturday, January 25: Saturday will start on a sunny note, with the temperature expected to be 1C feels -4 at 9am. Cloud is expected at 3pm, when the temperature will reach a high for the day of 4C, but it is expected to feel like -1C due to continuing chilly winds, although the wind speed is expected to drop to just 12mph by 3pm. Light showers are forecast for 6pm, with cloud then due to cover Edinburgh into Sunday.