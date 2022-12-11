Edinburgh Zoo webcam captures the adorable moment penguins play in the snow
The penguins at Edinburgh Zoo were in their element after snowy weather hit the Capital
The adorable birds could be seen fanning their wings as snowflakes fell on the Capital on Saturday morning (December 10). A cute clip was captured of the penguins in their snowy enclosure by the zoo’s live penguin webcam.
While penguins are known for living in cold and snowy climates, like Antarctica, there are only a few species that live that far South. Most species live in temperate or warm countries, such as Australia, Chile, Namibia and Argentina. More than 100 of the flightless birds live at the zoo’s Penguin Rock – including king, gentoo and Northern rockhopper penguins.
Edinburgh Zoo was closed on Saturday due to the snow and ice, but re-opened at 10am on Sunday (December 11).
The Capital could see more snow next week, with the Met Office weather forecast predicting light snow showers on Tuesday morning (December 13).