A snow and ice weather warning has been issued from 8pm on Thursday until 12pm on Friday.

In the early hours of Friday, sleet and heavy snow will arrive./

You can watch the latest forecast here.

Snow and ice warnings are in place for Scotland as the country endures wintry conditions less than a week after the mildest New Year’s Day on record.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “We will see frequent and often heavy snow showers across the warning area, with accumulations possible down to low ground in western and central areas in particular.

“Temperatures will be low across the whole of Scotland, but could fall to minus 3C or minus 4C in central Highland areas. It will feel colder due to the wind.”

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued three flood warnings for Scotland, including in the Western Isles and Orkney.