Edinburgh's weather: Watch the weekend forecast for Edinburgh

Scotland saw the hottest day and night on record this week – with extreme heat throughout the nation.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 2:57 pm

As locals heading to parks and beaches as a result of the extreme heat – can we expect more of the same amid the climate crisis?

Here’s the latest forecast for Scotland including the Capital.

Edinburgh is unlikely to see the extreme heat seen throughout the week – with white cloud and highs of 19 degrees on Saturday.

Watch the latest forecast from The Met Office

Sunday will see temperatures rise slightly to the low 20s with highs of 21 degrees.

Locals can expect slight showers throughout Sunday afternoon however.

You can watch the latest forecast for Scotland from the Met Office above.

