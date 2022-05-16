Cultures around the world place great weight on full moons, with these times of the months thought to be markers of when to be receptive and accepting of what’s going on in your subconscious. Native Americans also named the full moons from different months according to natural phenomenons that are common at that time of the year.

Every month, we see a full moon in the skies as the cycles of the moon reach their peak. In May, here’s when you can expect to see the full moon – and some tips on seeing it best.

When is the next full moon and is it an eclipse?

The next full moon is on May 16th, reaching its peak at 5.14am in the UK. This month will also feature a lunar eclipse and, while it may not be fully visible for people in the UK, we can expect to see the moon turn red as the eclipse reaches its apex between May 14th and 16th.

This month’s moon is sometimes known as a Flower Moon. Other names include the Planting Moon, the Milk Moon, and the Hare Moon.

What is a Flower Moon?

The moon sets behind the Balmoral Clock in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

May’s moon is called a Flower Moon in honour of the plants that often bloom in late spring.

The Anglo-Saxon name for May’s full moon is Milk Moon, based on the Old English Rimilcemona. It translates to three-milkings-month from modern English and was given that name because cows were milked three times a day during this time of year.

How best to see the May full moon 2022

With the sun setting at 9.21pm on May 16th, the moon will rise roughly 30 minutes after that.

This stunning view of Eccles Pike, with a full moon and blanket of fog below, was snapped by Toby Howman.

Your best bet to see the full moon at its best would be to climb up to a higher vantage point. The higher up you go, the more likely you will be able to break through the cloud cover. In Scotland’s capital, spots like Arthur’s Seat, Blackford Hill, or any of Edinburgh’s other elevated outlooks are usually ideal to make the most of the full moon.