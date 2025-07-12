Scotland is on course to bake in the warmest day of the year as temperatures surge.

Conditions in Edinburgh have reached 25c today, with blazing sunshine set to continue for the rest of the day.

People across the city are making the most of the glorious conditions, flocking to parks and beaches to enjoy the Mediterranean conditions. And the scorching conditions are set to continue tomorrow, too, with the Met Office expecting conditions to reach 23c in the Capital tomorrow.

But come Monday forecasters have warned rain is set to fall, putting a dampener on the return work.

While temperatures in Edinburgh do not look likely to top the high of 28.4c recorded in the city last month, Scotland looks expected to bask in the warmest day of 2025 so far with forecasters keeping an eye on thermometers across the country.

People enjoying the warm weather in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens | PA

Greg Dewhurst, Met Office meteorologist, said the warmest day of the year in Scotland was just shy of 30c and temperatures could reach ‘slightly higher’ than that.

He said: “It’s quite, quite possible to see the highest temperatures of the year so far for parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland and Wales too, but England unlikely.”

High temperatures come as around 70,000 spectators arrived for the Genesis Scottish Open golf tournament at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Meanwhile sun worshippers have flocked to beauty spots in and around Edinburgh, including Holyrood Park, the Meadows and Leith Links. But those taking a dip in the sea at places like Portobello have been warned of the dangers, and urged to stay safe.

Ross Macleod, water safety manager from the RNLI, said: “Even in hot weather, the seas around our coasts are cold enough year-round to trigger cold water shock, while waves and rip currents can overpower even the most experienced water users.”

Amid the boiling temperatures and blazing sunshine, firefighters have warned there is an extreme risk of wildfires.

Raymond King, of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame. Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.”

In Glasgow, where around 150,000 music fans are flocking to TRNSMT including many from Edinburgh, temperatures are set to climb to 29 degrees and 27 degrees on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Health bosses there have issued warnings to people to stay safe and protect themselves from the sun.

Dr Emilia Crichton said: “This weekend is looking like a great time to get outside for warmer weather. No matter what you’re doing, please enjoy the good weather safely by protecting yourself when in the sun, staying hydrated, and having common medicines to hand.”

The UK’s third heatwave of the year hit towards the middle of this week, with temperatures having climbed across Britain over Thursday and Friday.