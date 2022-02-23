The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind and snow, which will come into effect this afternoon at 1pm.

The warning, which will last until 3pm today, covers much of Scotland, including Edinburgh, East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian.

The forecaster said: “There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.”

A separate warning for wind, which covers parts of East Lothian and Midlothian, came into effect at 6am today and will remain until 3pm.

Wind speeds are expected to reach speeds of around 50-60 mph, and there is a small chance of 70 mph gusts on coasts.

Up to 10cm of snow is likely at even low levels, and frequent lightning may hit some areas.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected by the weather.

ScotRail informed passengers on social media: “We're expecting some heavy rain and strong winds across parts of Scotland today, particularly in western areas. If travelling, please check your journey in advance with our app as some services may be disrupted.

“A warning for wind and snow will be in place through today. We're already seeing winds picking up across parts of the country, so please check your journey before you travel.”

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may also be affected.

