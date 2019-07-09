Hour-by-hour Edinburgh forecast: This is when thunderstorms will hit Edinburgh as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

The weather in Edinburgh is set to become rainy over the next few days, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the city on Thursday (10 Jul).

This is an hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to hit.

Wednesday (10 July)

08:00 - Light shower - 16C

09:00 - Cloudy - 16C

10:00 - Sunny intervals - 17C

11:00 - Cloudy - 18C

12:00 - Light shower - 18C

13:00 - Heavy rain - 19C

14:00 - Heavy shower -19C

15:00 - Light shower - 20C

16:00 - Light shower - 20C

17:00 - Light shower - 19C

18:00 - Light rain - 19C

19:00 - Light rain - 19C

20:00 - Light rain - 18C

21:00 - Cloudy - 18C

22:00 - Light rain -17C

23:00 - Light rain - 17C

Thursday (11 July)

04:00 - Heavy rain - 16C

07:00 - Heavy shower - 16C

10:00 - Light shower - 17C

13:00 - Thunder shower - 19C

16:00 - Heavy shower - 19C

19:00 - Light shower - 18C

22:00 - Clear night 16C

The Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Edinbrugh is in place from 12pm to 9pm on Thursday 11 July.

The Met Office said, “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places during Thursday afternoon and evening.”