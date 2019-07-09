Hour-by-hour Edinburgh forecast: This is when thunderstorms will hit Edinburgh as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

The weather in Edinburgh is set to become rainy over the next few days, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the city on Thursday (10 Jul).
This is an hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to hit.
Wednesday (10 July)
08:00 - Light shower - 16C
09:00 - Cloudy - 16C
10:00 - Sunny intervals - 17C
11:00 - Cloudy - 18C
12:00 - Light shower - 18C
13:00 - Heavy rain - 19C
14:00 - Heavy shower -19C
15:00 - Light shower - 20C
16:00 - Light shower - 20C
17:00 - Light shower - 19C
18:00 - Light rain - 19C
19:00 - Light rain - 19C
20:00 - Light rain - 18C
21:00 - Cloudy - 18C
22:00 - Light rain -17C
23:00 - Light rain - 17C
Thursday (11 July)
04:00 - Heavy rain - 16C
07:00 - Heavy shower - 16C
10:00 - Light shower - 17C
13:00 - Thunder shower - 19C
16:00 - Heavy shower - 19C
19:00 - Light shower - 18C
22:00 - Clear night 16C
The Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Edinbrugh is in place from 12pm to 9pm on Thursday 11 July.
The Met Office said, “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places during Thursday afternoon and evening.”