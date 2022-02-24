Edinburgh weather: Hour-by-hour forecast for the Capital, as Storm Gladys sweeps the country

Edinburgh is set to be hit by snow showers, strong winds and lightning today.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 9:56 am

The Met Office has issued a warning for snow and lightning, which covers Edinburgh and the Lothians.

This warning will remain in place until 8pm.

In Edinburgh, wind gusts may reach speeds of up to 35pmh.

Snow showers are expected to turn into light rain during the early evening.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast for Thursday, according to the latest Met Office forecast.

9am – Light snow – 1°C

Snow is forecast to fall in Edinburgh today.

10am – Sunny intervals – 1°C

11am – Sleet showers – 2°C

12am – Light rain showers – 2°C

1pm – Light snow – 2°C

2pm – Sleet showers – 2°C

3pm – Sleet showers – 3°C

4pm – Heavy snow – 2°C

5pm – Overcast – 2°C

6pm – Light rain – 3°C

7pm – Overcast – 2°C

8pm – Cloudy – 2°C

9pm – Cloudy – 2°C

10pm – Partly cloudy – 3°C

11pm – Clear night – 3°C

