The Met Office has issued a warning for snow and lightning, which covers Edinburgh and the Lothians.

This warning will remain in place until 8pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Edinburgh, wind gusts may reach speeds of up to 35pmh.

Snow showers are expected to turn into light rain during the early evening.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast for Thursday, according to the latest Met Office forecast.

9am – Light snow – 1°C

Snow is forecast to fall in Edinburgh today.

10am – Sunny intervals – 1°C

11am – Sleet showers – 2°C

12am – Light rain showers – 2°C

1pm – Light snow – 2°C

2pm – Sleet showers – 2°C

3pm – Sleet showers – 3°C

4pm – Heavy snow – 2°C

5pm – Overcast – 2°C

6pm – Light rain – 3°C

7pm – Overcast – 2°C

8pm – Cloudy – 2°C

9pm – Cloudy – 2°C

10pm – Partly cloudy – 3°C

11pm – Clear night – 3°C

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.