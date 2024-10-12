Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Betting experts OLBG have revealed the early predictions for the UK areas that could see snowfall on Christmas Day this year.

There is no surprise to see Scottish cities featuring highly in the odds of seeing snow on Christmas Day this year, with odds for Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen at 1/1. Giving all three cities a 50 per cent chance of snow this Christmas.

Newcastle is the top city in England most likely to have snow, with a 2/1 chance the city will see the white stuff on Christmas Day, followed by Leeds at 3/1.

Further insights have also revealed that 2024 could be the second consecutive year that we see a White Christmas called in the north of the UK on Christmas Day, as parts of Scotland saw snow fall last year.

The Highlands saw a white Christmas last year, whereas 2023 was declared as the UK’s hottest Christmas since 2016 after temperatures of 13.6C were recorded on December 25 in parts of the UK.

Jane Ashton, entertainment betting expert at OLBG said: “Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh all sit at evens favourites to see snowfall on Christmas Day this year with potential Arctic conditions expected to stick in the north of the UK for the next few months.”

As betting sites currently aren't taking bets on a white Christmas, odds have been compiled as theoretical probability from an entertainment perspective only and come from an industry expert.

