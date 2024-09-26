Indian Summer: 6 things to enjoy as Edinburgh to be hit with Indian Summer heatwave

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 26th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh could be able to look forward to unexpected increased temperatures in October according to weather predictions.

Predictions from Ventusky suggest that temperatures for October 10 could hit an unseasonable 14 degrees in Edinburgh. However, some parts of the UK could see temperatures hit as high as 19 degrees.

With autumn well underway in Scotland, it would be an unexpected bonus for many frozen Scots, with temperatures having plummeted in recent days.

As with all UK weather it remains to be seen whether or not the hot spell materialises. A spokesman for the Met Office said: “A continuation of the rather unsettled pattern in early October is most likely at first, with further spells of rain and strong winds for all regions, but also some drier weather at times.”

Cramond Beach is a perfect opportunity to enjoy an Indian Summer near Edinburgh. Get out and stretch your legs along the expansive beach.

1. Take a walk on Cramond Beach

Cramond Beach is a perfect opportunity to enjoy an Indian Summer near Edinburgh. Get out and stretch your legs along the expansive beach. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Dean Village is a wonder in the city of Edinburgh and it never looks better than when bathed in sunshine.

2. Visit the Dean Village

Dean Village is a wonder in the city of Edinburgh and it never looks better than when bathed in sunshine. Photo: Tomas Sereda

Photo Sales
Edinburgh has a number of top beer gardens, but the Black Ivy spot was recently named best in Scotland - an Indian Summer is the perfect time to visit.

3. Visit the beer garden named best in Scotland

Edinburgh has a number of top beer gardens, but the Black Ivy spot was recently named best in Scotland - an Indian Summer is the perfect time to visit. | Edinburgh Evening News Photo: Callum McCormack

Photo Sales
A walk through the Meadows is the perfect way to spend the day regardless of the weather, but an Indian Heatwave is a great opportunity to enjoy some al fresco dining.

4. Have a picnic in The Meadows

A walk through the Meadows is the perfect way to spend the day regardless of the weather, but an Indian Heatwave is a great opportunity to enjoy some al fresco dining. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Met OfficeEdinburgh