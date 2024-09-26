Predictions from Ventusky suggest that temperatures for October 10 could hit an unseasonable 14 degrees in Edinburgh. However, some parts of the UK could see temperatures hit as high as 19 degrees.
With autumn well underway in Scotland, it would be an unexpected bonus for many frozen Scots, with temperatures having plummeted in recent days.
As with all UK weather it remains to be seen whether or not the hot spell materialises. A spokesman for the Met Office said: “A continuation of the rather unsettled pattern in early October is most likely at first, with further spells of rain and strong winds for all regions, but also some drier weather at times.”
1. Take a walk on Cramond Beach
Cramond Beach is a perfect opportunity to enjoy an Indian Summer near Edinburgh. Get out and stretch your legs along the expansive beach. Photo: Getty Images
2. Visit the Dean Village
Dean Village is a wonder in the city of Edinburgh and it never looks better than when bathed in sunshine. Photo: Tomas Sereda
3. Visit the beer garden named best in Scotland
Edinburgh has a number of top beer gardens, but the Black Ivy spot was recently named best in Scotland - an Indian Summer is the perfect time to visit. | Edinburgh Evening News Photo: Callum McCormack
4. Have a picnic in The Meadows
A walk through the Meadows is the perfect way to spend the day regardless of the weather, but an Indian Heatwave is a great opportunity to enjoy some al fresco dining. Photo: Third Party
