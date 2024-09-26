Predictions from Ventusky suggest that temperatures for October 10 could hit an unseasonable 14 degrees in Edinburgh . However, some parts of the UK could see temperatures hit as high as 19 degrees.

With autumn well underway in Scotland, it would be an unexpected bonus for many frozen Scots, with temperatures having plummeted in recent days.

As with all UK weather it remains to be seen whether or not the hot spell materialises. A spokesman for the Met Office said: “A continuation of the rather unsettled pattern in early October is most likely at first, with further spells of rain and strong winds for all regions, but also some drier weather at times.”