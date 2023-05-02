News you can trust since 1873
King Charles coronation: Met Office weather forecast for Edinburgh this bank holiday weekend - latest updates

The Met Office has released the weather forecast for Edinburgh ahead of the King’s coronation

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:07 BST- 2 min read

Preparations for King Charles III’s coronation are well underway, with millions of people expected to take to the streets to celebrate the special event. The coronation also comes with a bank holiday giving workers an extra day off and time to spend with their families.

With that in mind, the Met Office has revealed what the weather will be like for the upcoming weekend and whether or not people can look forward to spending it outdoors. This comes after a rather pleasant run of whether that has seen dry and sometimes sunny conditions up and down the country.

However, in true British weather fashion it looks as though the nice run of conditions will be short lived. On the whole it looks like the UK can expect to see a mixed bag of conditions but for the most part it will be cloudy and the public can expect a good bit of rain.

The Met Office outlook from Thursday to Saturday currently has a mixed bag of weather conditions saying: dry, rather cloudy with clear spells Thursday, rain spreading north later. Rain becomes patchy Friday and Saturday.

So, what will the weather look like for the rest of the bank holiday weekend? Here’s everything you need to know.

Edinburgh weather forecast

  • Friday May, 5 - Light rain changing to overcast in the afternoon - highs of 11°C
  • Saturday May, 6 - Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime - highs of 14°C
  • Sunday May, 7 - Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon - highs of 14°C
  • Monday May, 8 - Cloud - highs of 14°C

What has the Met Office said?

The Met Office forecast, which covers from Saturday, May 6 until Monday, May 15 says: “Saturday will likely bring showers to many areas, the heaviest of these most likely across central and eastern areas which may turn thundery at times.

“Light winds for many, although potential for some gusty conditions further north. Unsettled conditions persist through Sunday and Monday with a continuing risk of showers or thunderstorms, but with increased uncertainty around the areas most likely to see the heaviest of these.

“The generally unsettled theme is most likely to continue for the remainder of next week, with a chance of rain or showers interspersed with some drier periods, the best of which could be in the north and east. Temperatures generally around normal, perhaps a little above normal at times.”

